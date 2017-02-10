Five top esports teams join Vainglory's Spring Season

Super Evil Megacorp, developers of the mobile esport game Vainglory, has announced that five new esports franchises are joining the Vainglory Spring Season, these being Echo Fox, Fnatic, Immortals, NRG, and Rogue.

The season will start in March, marking the start of the game's second full seasonal year of esports, and these teams will be fighting against the likes of Cloud9, DetonatioN, G2 Esports, mousesports, SK Gaming, Team Secret, and TSM. All of these teams will then be looking to impress at the World Championship event in December.

To celebrate these new teams, Super Evil Megacorp are hosting what they call a 'Super Evil Lair' in San Mateo, California, which will include a 'Run the Gauntlet' pre-season invitational on February 26, which you can watch at Vainglory's Twitch channel.

"These are some of the most diverse and high-profile teams in all of esports," said CEO of Super Evil Megacorp Kristian Segerstrale. "To have them not only recognise Vainglory's growth over the past year, but also create their first-ever teams dedicated to a mobile game, means the competition in the 2017 season is going to be more fierce than ever before. These teams are owned and operated by some of the most respected names in sports and entertainment, and there's tremendous opportunity for everyone involved to usher in the next defining moments of esports."

"For Fnatic, to join the game and pro-circuit of Vainglory can be best expressed as 'one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,'" commented Patrik Sättermon, Chief Gaming Officer for Fnatic. "Since the launch of Vainglory, we've been closely following its development into a great and mature esports title. We believe there's a bright future for mobile based esports which signals a shift from the PC-dominated titles until now. Fnatic and its very talented Vainglory roster are looking forward to excite our fans straight out of our main base in London."

Echo Fox's team owner Rick Fox feels similarly. "Echo Fox prides itself on being on the leading edge of esports. Vainglory caught our attention due to its explosive growth and Super Evil Megacorp's dedication to building a thriving competitive ecosystem. The players that we've signed have already shown their talents and we are proud to be leading the charge in mobile esports. I'm glad to welcome FooJee, MICSHE, CullTheMeek, and LoneDelphi to our organisation."

Is mobile esports picking up pace now, with Vainglory competitions garnering such high profile competitors?