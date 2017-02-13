Splatoon 2 is getting a spectator mode suitable for esports

Nintendo has unveiled a new trailer for Splatoon that shows off the game's new spectator mode, one that makes viewing matches even easier.

Much like other esports titles, the spectator mode gives up to two non-players a chance to see the battlefield/map from a birds-eye perspective, meaning you can track where players are and where the action is happening (helped all the more by the colourful ink). There's also another more tactical view, where you see the map and player icons, alongside all the players and the buttons you can press to view them.

Not only will this make casual spectating even easier, with an accessible interface, but this will also make casting at tournaments even easier. This, alongside features such as wireless private battles and LAN Play, where eight consoles can connect via LAN for Private Battle tournaments, means that Splatoon is becoming more and more suitable for esports.

The big question is: can Splatoon compete with the other esports titles out there?