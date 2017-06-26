Die Nominierten der Game Critics Awards für die E3 2017 stehen fest
Super Mario Odyssey, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Mario + Rabbids und viele andere.
Der Staub legt sich und das Convention Center in Los Angeles ist bereit für die nächste Messe. Wie in jedem Jahr liegt es nun an den privilegierten Medienhäusern die Game Critics Awards zu bestimmen - die wohl begehrteste Ehrung des alljährlichen Medien-Spektakels. Die Organisation Game Awards hat heute seine Liste mit den Nominierten vorgestellt und Gamereactor ist unter den vierzig Medienhäusern als Juroren vertreten, wir dürfen also mitbestimmen, welche Titel unserer Meinung nach die besten Spiele der E3 2017 waren. Zur Wahl sind ausschließlich Titel zugelassen, die auch auf der E3 2017 spielbar gewesen sind. Spiele wie Spider-Man oder God of War tauchen deshalb nicht auf. Hier sind die Nominierten:
Bestes Spiel der Show
• Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
• Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
• Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Bestes Original-Spiel
• Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
• Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)
• Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
Bestes Konsolenspiel
• Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
• Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
• Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Bestes PC-Spiel
• Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
• Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)
• Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
• Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)
• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Bestes VR-Spiel
• Doom VFR (id Software/Bethesda)
• Fallout 4 VR (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
• Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studio)
• Moss (Polyarc)
• Transference (SpectreVision/Ubisoft)
Bestes Mobile-Spiel/Handheld
• Durango (What Studio/Nexon)
• Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo)
• Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• King's Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (Square Enix)
• Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus)
Beste Hardware
• Astro A10 Gaming Headset (Astro)
• DisplayLink XR (DisplayLink)
• Razer Thresher Ultimate (Razer)
• Logitech PowerPlay Mat (Logitech)
• Xbox One X (Microsoft)
Bestes Action-Spiel
• Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
• Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
• Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
• Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)
• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Bestes Actionspiel/Adventure
• Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
• Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent).
• Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Bestes RPG
• Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Airship Syndicate/THQ Nordic)
• Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
• Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
• Ni no Kuni II: Schicksal eines Königreiches (Level 5/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
• South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe (Ubisoft SF/South Park Digital Studios/Ubisoft)
• Vampyr (Dotnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive)
Bestes Kampfspiel
• Arms (Nintendo)
• Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
• Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
• Pokkén Tournament DX (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)
Bestes Rennspiel
• Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft)
• Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital/Sony Interactive Ent)
• Need for Speed Payback (Ghost Games/Electronic Arts)
• Project Cars 2 (Slighty Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
• The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower/Ubisoft Reflections/Ubisoft)
Bestes Sportspiel
• FIFA 18 (EA Canada/Electronic Arts)
• Madden NFL 18 (EA Tiburon/Electronic Arts)
• Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions/Konami)
Bestes Strategiespiel
• BattleTech (Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive)
• Frostpunk (11 bit Studios)
• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
• Total War: Arena (Creative Assembly/Sega/Wargaming)
• Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Bestes Famillienspiel/Soziales Spiel
• DropMix (Harmonix/Hasbro)
• Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft)
• Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
• Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Ent.)
• That's You (Wish Studios/Sony Interactive Ent.)
Bestes Online Multiplayer-Spiel
• Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
• Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
• Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)
• Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)
• Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
Bestes Indie-Spiel
• Ashen (Aurora 44/Annapurna Interactive)
• Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Inti Creates/505 Games)
• Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)
• Laser League (Roll7/505 Games)
• The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)
Die Gewinner werden am Mittwochabend präsentiert, wenn ihr mehr über die Game Awards erfahren wollt, schaut auf der offiziellen Webseite vorbei.