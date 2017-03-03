Alle verfügbaren Games plus Downloadgröße für Nintendo Switch zum Launch
Hier ist die finale Liste mit allen aktuell verfügbaren Games für Nintendo Switch zum Launch, es sind 19 an der Zahl. Die ersten sechs in dieser Liste werden auch physisch im Handel angeboten, der Rest digital. Snipperclips wird im Bundle mit zwei Joy-Cons angeboten.
Europäische Launch-Titel
• 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) - €49,99
• Just Dance 2017 (Ubisoft) - €59,99 (12,5 GB)
• The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - €69,99
• Super Bomberman R (Konami) - €49,99 (2.1 GB als Download)
• Skylanders Imaginators (Activision) - €59,95
• Snipperclips (Nintendo) - €19,99 (1,6 GB als Download, gibt auch eine Demo im eShop)
• Fast RMX (Shin'en) - €19,99 (900 MB als Download)
• I am Setsuna (Square Enix) - €39,99 (1,4 GB als Download)
• Othello (Arc System Works) - €4,99 (11 MB als Download)
• New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers (Arc System Works) - €9,99 (848 MB als Download)
• Shovel Knight: Spector of Torment (Yacht Club Games) - €9,99 (147 MB als Download)
• Shovel Knight Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) - €24,99 (148 MB als Download)
• Voez (Flyhigh Works) - €20,99 (620 MB als Download)
• Vroom in the Night Sky (POISOFT) - €8,99 (810 MB als Download)
• ACA NEOGEO The King of Fighters '98 (HAMSTER) - €6,99 (180 MB als Download)
• ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug 3 (HAMSTER) - €6,99 (161 MB als Download)
• ACA NEOGEO Waku Waku 7 (HAMSTER) - €6,99 (117 MB als Download)
• ACA NEOGEO World Heroes Perfect (HAMSTER) - €6,99 (122 MB als Download)
• ACA NEOGEO World Shock Troopers (HAMSTER) - €6,99 (115 MB als Download)
Wer Lust hat, liest unsere Gadget-Kritik zur Nintendo Switch.