Nicht alle Nindies für Nintendo Switch sind Neuankündigungen
Nicht alle als Nindies bezeichneten Indie Games für Nintendo Switch sind neu. Wir haben mal eine (fast vollständige) Liste erstellt mit den Games, die bekannt waren und jenen, die neu angekündigt sind.
Neuankündigungen
• Rogue Trooper Redux
• sU and the Quest for meaning
• Thumper
• Splasher
• Towerfall Ascension
• Enter the Gungeon
• NBA Playgrounds
• Unbox: Newbie's Adventure
• Neuro Voider
• Duck Game
• Toe Jam & Earl: Back in the Groove
• Space Dave!
• Terraria
• Perception
• Hover: Revolt of Gamers
• Away: Journey of the Unexpected
• Portal Knights
• The Next Penelope
• Battle Chef Brigade
• Ittle Dew 2
Bereits angekündigt:
• The Fall Part 2: Unbound
• Treasurenauts
• Rime
• Zombie Vikings
• Mr. Shifty
• Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
• Ultimate Chicken Horse
• Rive
• Cave Story
• 1001 Spikes
• Redout
• Graceful Explosion Machine
• Pocket Rumble
• Steamworld Dig 2
• Little Inferno
• Runner 3
• Kingdom Two Crowns
• Pankapu
• Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
• The Binding of Issac Afterbirth +
• World of Goo
• Yooka-Laylee
• The Escapists 2
• Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
• Blaster Master Zero
• Tumbleseed: A Rolly Roguelike
• Wargroove
• Fast RMX
• Has Been Heroes
• Human Resource Machine
• Gonner
• Dandara
• Flipping Death
• Snake Pass
• Stardew Valley
• Celeste
• Hollow Knight
• Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
• WonderBoy and the Dragon's Trap
• Shakedown Hawaii
• Overcooked!
• The Jack Box Party Pack 3
• Mutant Mudds
• State of Mind