Gamereactor International Deutsch / Dansk / Svenska / Norsk / Suomi / English / Italiano / Español / Português / Français / Dutch
Einloggen






Passwort vergessen?
Noch kein Mitglied?, Dann kannst du das hier werden!

Via Facebook anmelden
News

Nicht alle Nindies für Nintendo Switch sind Neuankündigungen

Nicht alle als Nindies bezeichneten Indie Games für Nintendo Switch sind neu. Wir haben mal eine (fast vollständige) Liste erstellt mit den Games, die bekannt waren und jenen, die neu angekündigt sind.

Neuankündigungen

Rogue Trooper Redux
• sU and the Quest for meaning
Thumper
• Splasher
• Towerfall Ascension
Enter the Gungeon
• NBA Playgrounds
• Unbox: Newbie's Adventure
• Neuro Voider
Duck Game
• Toe Jam & Earl: Back in the Groove
• Space Dave!
Terraria
Perception
Hover: Revolt of Gamers
• Away: Journey of the Unexpected
Portal Knights
The Next Penelope
• Battle Chef Brigade
Ittle Dew 2

Bereits angekündigt:

The Fall Part 2: Unbound
Treasurenauts
Rime
Zombie Vikings
Mr. Shifty
Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
• Ultimate Chicken Horse
Rive
Cave Story
• 1001 Spikes
Redout
• Graceful Explosion Machine
• Pocket Rumble
Steamworld Dig 2
Little Inferno
Runner 3
• Kingdom Two Crowns
• Pankapu
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
• The Binding of Issac Afterbirth +
World of Goo
Yooka-Laylee
The Escapists 2
Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
Blaster Master Zero
Tumbleseed: A Rolly Roguelike
• Wargroove
Fast RMX
• Has Been Heroes
• Human Resource Machine
Gonner
Dandara
Flipping Death
Snake Pass
Stardew Valley
• Celeste
Hollow Knight
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
• WonderBoy and the Dragon's Trap
Shakedown Hawaii
Overcooked!
• The Jack Box Party Pack 3
Mutant Mudds
State of Mind

Werbung:
Werbung: