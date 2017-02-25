Overwatch erhält D.I.C.E. Game of the Year Auszeichnung

Die D.I.C.E.-Awards (nicht zu verwechseln mit den Entwicklern), verliehen von der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, fanden vergangene Nacht in Las Vegas statt. Wir haben für euch alle Gewinner aufgelistet. Die größte Auszeichnung räumte Blizzard für Overwatch als Game of the Year ab. Vergangenes Jahr ging der Preis an Fallout 4.

D.I.C.E Awards Sieger:

Game of the Year

Overwatch

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Inside

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Overwatch

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Overwatch

Handheld Game of the Year

Pokémon Sonne/Mond

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Civilization VI

Sports Game of the Year

Steep

RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year

Dark Souls III

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 3

Fighting Game of the Year

Street Fighter V

Family Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Superhot VR

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield 1

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Doom

Outstanding Achievement in Character

The Last Guardian - Trico

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Inside

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Inside

Adventure Game of the Year

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Action Game of the Year

Overwatch

Mobile Game of the Year

Pokemon Go

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Eagle Flight