Overwatch erhält D.I.C.E. Game of the Year Auszeichnung
Die D.I.C.E.-Awards (nicht zu verwechseln mit den Entwicklern), verliehen von der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, fanden vergangene Nacht in Las Vegas statt. Wir haben für euch alle Gewinner aufgelistet. Die größte Auszeichnung räumte Blizzard für Overwatch als Game of the Year ab. Vergangenes Jahr ging der Preis an Fallout 4.
D.I.C.E Awards Sieger:
Game of the Year
Overwatch
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Inside
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Overwatch
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Overwatch
Handheld Game of the Year
Pokémon Sonne/Mond
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Civilization VI
Sports Game of the Year
Steep
RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year
Dark Souls III
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 3
Fighting Game of the Year
Street Fighter V
Family Game of the Year
Ratchet & Clank
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Superhot VR
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Battlefield 1
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Doom
Outstanding Achievement in Character
The Last Guardian - Trico
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Inside
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
Inside
Adventure Game of the Year
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Action Game of the Year
Overwatch
Mobile Game of the Year
Pokemon Go
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Eagle Flight