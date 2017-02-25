Gamereactor International Deutsch / Dansk / Svenska / Norsk / Suomi / English / Italiano / Español / Português / Français / Dutch
Einloggen






Passwort vergessen?
Noch kein Mitglied?, Dann kannst du das hier werden!

Via Facebook anmelden
News

Overwatch erhält D.I.C.E. Game of the Year Auszeichnung

Die D.I.C.E.-Awards (nicht zu verwechseln mit den Entwicklern), verliehen von der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, fanden vergangene Nacht in Las Vegas statt. Wir haben für euch alle Gewinner aufgelistet. Die größte Auszeichnung räumte Blizzard für Overwatch als Game of the Year ab. Vergangenes Jahr ging der Preis an Fallout 4.

D.I.C.E Awards Sieger:

Game of the Year
Overwatch

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Inside

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Overwatch

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Overwatch

Handheld Game of the Year
Pokémon Sonne/Mond

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Civilization VI

Sports Game of the Year
Steep

RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year
Dark Souls III

Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 3

Fighting Game of the Year
Street Fighter V

Family Game of the Year
Ratchet & Clank

Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Superhot VR

Outstanding Technical Achievement
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Story
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Battlefield 1

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Doom

Outstanding Achievement in Character
The Last Guardian - Trico

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Inside

Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
Inside

Adventure Game of the Year
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Action Game of the Year
Overwatch

Mobile Game of the Year
Pokemon Go

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Eagle Flight

Overwatch
Werbung:
Werbung: