"Hall of Fame Showcase"-DLC für WWE 2K17 online

2K hat für WWE 2K17 den "Hall of Fame Showcase"-DLC auf PS4, Xbox One, PS3 und Xbox 360 veröffentlicht. Die PC-Fassung soll "demnächst folgen". Der DLC ist entweder einzeln zum Preis von 9,99 Euro oder als Teil des Season Pass erhältlich und ermöglicht den Zugriff auf folgende spielbare Matches:

· Cactus Jack und Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin und Michael "PS" Hayes) (WCW Saturday Night 1992);

· The Fabulous Freebirds (Buddy Roberts und Michael "PS" Hayes) vs. Kerry und Kevin Von Erich (WCCW 1986);

· Ivory vs. Jacqueline (SmackDown 2000);

· Sting (goldschwarze Hose) vs. Ric Flair (Clash of Champions 1988);

· Sting (n.W.o. Wolfpac-Ringkleidung) vs. Bret Hart (WCW Halloween Havoc 1998);

· Papa Shango vs. The Godfather (Dream Match);

· Big Boss Man (mit Albert) vs. The Big Show (Armageddon 1999).