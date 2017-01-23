Ubisoft hat die PC-Anforderungen für For Honor enthüllt

Minimum:

• OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit only)

• Prozessor: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 oder besser

• Grafikkarte: Nvidia GeForce GTX660/GTX750ti/GTX950/GTX1050 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon HD6970/HD7870/R9 270/R9 370/RX460 with 2 GB VRAM or more.

• RAM: 4GB

• Resolution: 720p@30FPS

• Video Preset: Low

• VSync: Off

Recommended

• OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit only)

• Prozessor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-6350 oder besser

• Grafikkarte: NVIDIA GeForce GTX680/GTX760/GTX970/GTX1060 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon R9 280X/R9 380/RX470 with 2 GB VRAM or more

• RAM: 8GB

• Resolution: 1080p@ ~60FPS

• Video Preset: High

• VSync: Off

Und: Schafft eurer Rechner das? Und wollte ihr überhaupt, dass er das schafft?