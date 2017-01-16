Alle aktuell angekündigten Games für Nintendo Switch
Wir haben eine Liste mit allen aktuell angekündigten Games für Nintendo Switch. Wer wissen will, wie gut sich die neue Konsole spielt, liest unser Feature über die Anspielimpressionen mit Switch vom Kollegen, der die Konsole in London ausgiebig ausprobiert hat. Hier nun aber die Games:
März/April, teilweise zum Launch:
1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 3. März 2017)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 3. März 2017)
Snipperclips: Zusammen schneidet man am besten ab! (Nintendo, März 2017)
Just Dance 2017 (Ubisoft, März 2017)
Skylanders Imaginators (Activision, März 2017)
Super Bomberman R (Konami, März 2017)
I am Setsuna (Square Enix, März 2017)
Has-Been Heroes (Frozenbyte, März 2017)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, April 28th, 2017)
Constructor HD (System 3, 3. März 2017)
Frühjahr 2017
Arms (Nintendo)
Sonic Mania (Sega)
Puyo Puyo Tetris (Sega)
Lego City Undercover (TT Fusion)
Redout (Nicalis)
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis)
Sommer:
Splatoon 2 (Nintendo)
Herbst:
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda, Fall 2017)
NBA 2K18 (2K Games, September 2017)
Winter:
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, Holiday 2017)
2017:
FIFA (EA Sports, 2017)
Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap (DotEmu, 2017)
Ohne Veröffentlichungstermin:
Arcade Archives (Hamster)
Disgaea 5 Complete (Nippon Ichi)
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco)
Dragon Quest X (Square Enix)
Dragon Quest XI (Square Enix)
Dragon Quest Heroes I & II (Square Enix)
Fast RMX (Shin'en)
Fire Emblem Warriors (Koei Tecmo)
Landwirtschafts-Simulator (Giants Software)
Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang)
Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure (Telltale Games)
New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers (Arc System Works, TBA)
No More Heroes (Grasshopper Manufacture)
Project Octopath Traveler (Square Enix)
Project Sonic 2017 (Sega)
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft)
Shin Megami Tensei HD Project (Atlus)
Steep (Ubisoft, TBA)
Syberia 3 (Anuman Interactive)
Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Capcom)
Untitled BlazBlue (Arc System Works)
Untitled Taiko Drum Master (Bandai Namco)
Untitled Tales (Bandai Namco, TBA)
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Monolith Soft)
Bereits länger angekündigt / wohl bald angekündigt:
Cube Life: Island Survival (Cypronia, Spring 2017)
Dungeon of Zaar (Dungeon of Zaar, 2017)
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Game Atelier, 2017)
Rime (Tequila Works, May 2017)
Riverside (Zockrates Laboratories, TBA)
Seasons of Heaven (Any Arts Production, TBA)
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games, Spring 2017)
Stardew Valley (Chucklefish Games, TBA)
Tank It! (Bplus, 2017)
The Sacred Hero (Simplistic, 2018)
Untitled Nobunaga's Ambition (Koei Tecmo, 2017)
Yooka-Laylee (Playtonic Games, 2017)