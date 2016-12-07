Das sind alle Launch-Games für Oculus Touch
Oculus Rift kann endlich mit den ab sofort erhältlichen Touch-Controllern zu einer vollwertigen VR-Erfahrung ausgebaut werden. Die speziellen Bewegungscontroller sind ab sofort für 199 Euro erhältlich und zum Start stehen bereits 54 Apps und Games zur Verfügung. Die zum Launch bestätigten Games sind:
- Arizona Sunshine
- Bigscreen Beta
- Carnival Games VR
- The Climb
- Cosmic Trip
- Cranga!: Harbor Frenzy
- Dead and Buried
- Dead Hungry
- Dexed
- Dig 4 Destruction
- Enigma Sphere
- Fantastic Contraption
- Final Approach
- Fly to Kuma Maker
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Galaxy Golf
- The Gallery Episode 1: Call of the Starseed
- Gary the Gull
- Grav|Lab: Gravitational Testing Facility & Observations
- HoloBall
- Home Improvisation: Furniture Sandbox
- I Expect You To Die
- Job Simulator
- Kingspray
- Medium
- Music Inside
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Ocean Rift
- Oculus First Contact
- Pierhead Arcade
- Plannes
- Please, Don't Touch Anything
- Pro Fishing Challenge VR
- Proton Pulse Plus
- Pulsar Arena
- Quar: Battle for Gate 18
- Quill by Story Studio (Beta)
- Rec Room
- Rescuties VR
- Ripcoil
- Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Sports Bar VR
- Super Kaiju
- Superhot VR
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- theBlu
- Toybox
- The Unspoken
- Viral EX
- Virtual Desktop
- VR Sports Challenge
- Windlands
- ZR: Zombie Riot