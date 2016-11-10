Sony erweitert Liste japanischer Game mit PS4 Pro-Support
Sony erweitert Liste japanischer Game mit PS4 Pro-Support (hier übrigens unsere Meinung zur neuen Playstation) um eine ganze Reihe von Titeln:
Veröffentlichte Games mit Support für PS4 Pro
• Knack
• Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X HD
• Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
• Utawarerumono: The Two Hakuoros
• BlazBlue: Central Fiction
• The Playroom VR
• Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live
• World of Final Fantasy
• Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
• Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
• Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star
Kommende Games mit Support für PS4 Pro
• Samurai Warriors: Sanada Maru
• Final Fantasy XV
• The Last Guardian
• Yakuza 6
• Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
• Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII with Power-Up Kit
• SG/ZH School Girl/Zombie Hunter
• New Danganronpa V3: Everyone's New Semester of Killing
• Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue
• Gravity Rush 2
• Valkyria: Azure Revolution
• Birthdays the Beginning
• Resident Evil 7