Sony erweitert Liste japanischer Game mit PS4 Pro-Support

Sony erweitert Liste japanischer Game mit PS4 Pro-Support (hier übrigens unsere Meinung zur neuen Playstation) um eine ganze Reihe von Titeln:

Veröffentlichte Games mit Support für PS4 Pro

Knack
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X HD
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
• Utawarerumono: The Two Hakuoros
• BlazBlue: Central Fiction
The Playroom VR
• Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live
World of Final Fantasy
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
• Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
• Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star

Kommende Games mit Support für PS4 Pro

Samurai Warriors: Sanada Maru
Final Fantasy XV
The Last Guardian
Yakuza 6
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII with Power-Up Kit
• SG/ZH School Girl/Zombie Hunter
• New Danganronpa V3: Everyone's New Semester of Killing
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue
Gravity Rush 2
Valkyria: Azure Revolution
Birthdays the Beginning
Resident Evil 7

