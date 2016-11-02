Diese Games unterstützen Features der Playstation 4 Pro
Wir haben eine Liste mit allen bis dato für die PS4 Pro bestätigten Games, die die Features der neuen Konsole auf die eine oder andere Art nutzen.
Erhältliche Spiele mit Support für Playstation 4 Pro:
● Battlefield 1
● Battlezone
● Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
● Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
● Fallout 4
● FIFA 17
● Infamous: First Light
● Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten
● NBA 2K17
● Neon Chrome
● Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
● Rise of the Tomb Raider
● The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
● The Last of Us: Remastered
● The Witness
● Thumper
● Titanfall 2
● Paragon
● Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
● The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim: Special Edition
Kommende Spiele mit Support für Playstation 4 Pro:
● Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
● Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
● Days Gone
● Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske
● Farpoint (PlayStation VR)
● Final Fantasy XV
● For Honor
● Ghost Recon: Wildlands
● Horizon: Zero Dawn
● Killing Floor 2
● Mass Effect: Andromeda
● Spider-Man
● Steep
● Watch Dogs 2
Zudem ist bestätigt, dass weder Destiny noch The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt die PS4 Pro mit neuen Features beglücken.