News

Diese Games unterstützen Features der Playstation 4 Pro

Wir haben eine Liste mit allen bis dato für die PS4 Pro bestätigten Games, die die Features der neuen Konsole auf die eine oder andere Art nutzen.

Erhältliche Spiele mit Support für Playstation 4 Pro:
Battlefield 1
Battlezone
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Fallout 4
FIFA 17
Infamous: First Light
Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten
NBA 2K17
Neon Chrome
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Rise of the Tomb Raider
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
● The Last of Us: Remastered
The Witness
Thumper
Titanfall 2
Paragon
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim: Special Edition

Kommende Spiele mit Support für Playstation 4 Pro:
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
Days Gone
Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske
Farpoint (PlayStation VR)
Final Fantasy XV
For Honor
Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Killing Floor 2
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Spider-Man
Steep
Watch Dogs 2

Zudem ist bestätigt, dass weder Destiny noch The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt die PS4 Pro mit neuen Features beglücken.

