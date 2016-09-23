Alle Erfolge von Gears of War 4 anschauen

The Coalition hat alle Erfolge von Gears of War 4 als Liste verÃ¶ffentlicht. So richtig Angst vor Spoilern muss man nicht haben, aber wer gar nichts wissen will, liest die Liste eben nicht. Das Action-Game erscheint am 11. Oktober 2016 fÃ¼r Windows 10 und Xbox One.

Allgemein

- Zen and the Art of Reloading - Perform 25 perfect active reloads [5G]

- Drop the Beat...down - Get 3 Dropshot headshots [5G]

- Now That's a Knife! - Kill 10 enemies with combat knife after yanking or kicking [5G]

- Triple Play - Kill 3 enemies with a single Buzzkill shot [5G]

- Whoomp, There It Is! - Knife execute an enemy that was yanked over cover by another player [5G]

- I Live. I Die. I Live Again! - Rescue someone from inside a Snatcher [5G]

- Pounsus Interruptus - Kill a Pouncer mid-pounce with Shotgun or Chainsaw [5G]

- Stop Hitting Yourself - Kill a Guardian with a Guardian weapon [5G]

Kampagne

- 16 Story Progression Achievements [80G]

- Ready for More - Complete all campaign Acts (any difficulty) [10G]

- Learned the Hard Way - Complete all campaign Acts on Hardcore or Insane Difficulty [20G]

- The Night is Dark and Full of Terrors - Complete all campaign Acts on Insane Difficulty [30G]

- Come And Knock on My Door - Complete one Act in Co-op Campaign (any difficulty) [5G]

- Brothers Till The End - Complete all Campaign Acts in Co-op (any difficulty) [20G]

- The Sound Of Silence - Complete the Campaign without dropping your inheritance [25G]

- Collector - Recover 5 Campaign collectibles [5G]

- Pack Rat - Recover 10 Campaign collectibles [10G]

- Completist - Recover all Campaign collectibles [15G]

- Remember the Fallen - Recover all COG Tags during the Campaign [15G]

- But You Can't Pick Your Family - Find 5 weapons in snot bubbles [5G]

- Look out! Uh... Never Mind - Kill 25 enemies by dropping pods on them [5G]

- --Spoiler Protected-- Kills [5G]

- Gone With The Windflare - Kill 15 enemies using the environment during a windflare [5G]

Versus

- Big Ol Hero -Get the "Big Ol Hero" Ribbon ten times [5G]

- Bounty Hunter - Complete 20 Bounties [10G]

- Chest Candy - Earn one of each launch Ribbon [10G]

- Custom Made - Win a match using a non-Starter Character and non-default Weapon Skin [5G]

- Ranked and Filed - Achieve a rank in all launch Core and Competitive game modes [5G]

- Rollin' With the Homies - Earn the maximum Consecutive Match Bonus in Versus [5G]

- Say Hello to My Little Friend - Get the final winning kill in Arms Race [5G]

- How's it Going to Work? Teamwork! - Win a Casual Co-op Versus match [5G]

- Teamwork Makes the Dream Work! - Win a Normal Co-op Versus match [5G]

- Talent Gets Kills, Teamwork Wins Games! - Win a Hardcore Co-op Versus match [5G]

- To Go Fast, Go Alone. To Go Far, Go Together - Win an Insane Co-op Versus match [5G]

Horde

- At First I Was Afraid, I Was Petrified - Survive the first 10 consecutive waves of Horde in a squad (any difficulty, any map) [10G]

- Bilford Bogin! - Complete 50 consecutive waves of Horde in a squad (any difficulty, any map) [25G]

- I've Killed Things, Seen Places - Complete 50 consecutive waves of Horde in a squad on every Launch Series map (any difficulty) [50G]

- I Have Approximate Knowledge of Many Things - Complete 50 consecutive waves of Horde as Scout on Insane in a squad (any map) [20G]

- Job's Done - Complete 50 consecutive waves of Horde as Engineer on Insane in a squad (any map) [20G]

- Oh What a Day! What a Lovely Day! - Complete 50 consecutive waves of Horde as Soldier on Insane in a squad [20G]

- I Choose Violence - Complete 50 consecutive waves of Horde as Heavy on Insane in a squad (any map) [20G]

- Give a Name. Any Name. - Complete 50 consecutive waves of Horde as Sniper on Insane in a squad (any map) [20G]

- I Have a Very Particular Set of Skills - Upgrade a Skill card to maximum level [5G]

- Skills That Make Me a Nightmare - Upgrade 5 Launch Series Skill cards to maximum level [10G]

- Classy Move - Reach level 10 in one Horde Class [5G]

- Stay Classy - Reach level 10 in every Launch Horde Class [10G]

- Gold Digger - Spend 100000 Power in the Fabricator (across all sessions) [10G]

- Sugar Daddy - Deposit 1,000,000 power in the Fabricator lifetime [10G]

- Tea. Earl Grey. Hot. - Upgrade Fabricator to maximum level (in one session) [5G]

- Call a Dr. If Lasting More than 4 Teammates - Resurrect 4 teammates using the Fabricator in a single session (any difficulty) [5G]

Progression und Cards

- Level 10 - Reach level 10 [10G]

- Level 50 - Reach level 50 [25G]

- It's a Start - Earn 1000 Credits lifetime [5G]

- Moving on up! - Earn 10000 Credits lifetime [10G]

- I'm Drumpf - Earn 100000 Credits lifetime [20G]

- Craftsman - Craft a card [5G]

- Master Craftsman - Craft a Legendary card [10G]

- Thank You, Sir. May I Have Another? - Re-up once [10G]

- Please Sir, Can I Have Some More? - Re-up ten times [100G]

- Seriously 4.0 - Complete Insane Campaign, ribbons, rank placements, Horde maps, re-ups, classes and five skills [200G]