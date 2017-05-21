Dawn of Crafting # 1 RPG on the Deutsch App Store

Dawn of crafting had been in development for 1.5 years and was finally released on the 18th of May. Quickly it Became # 1 RPG game on the Appstore.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGZnoE4RRhM

This game is for people who like to craft. If you enjoy ancient themes and building humanity from nothing into a great civilization hands on, then Dawn of Crafting is for you.

~ ~ HONORS

● # 1 RPG Game in UK, Sweden & Germany

● Most updated iOS game of 2016 (61 times)

● Mash of six genres: RPG, Puzzle, Incremental, Adventure, Unfolding, Crafting

● Most of our players play 20+ hours, are you one of them?

● "You've never played anything like Dawn of the Crafting!" -Notch

~ ~ STORY

You are a lost young Homo sapiens Whose village was destroyed by the Homo Erectus. Master Crafter Alf, takes you as his apprentice and teaches you the fine art of crafting. You learn everything you can, Increase your skills, discover new recipes and craft a lot of items. You build a village one stick at a time and Further Progress humankind. But some forces will stand in the way of your progress ...

~ DOWNLOAD NOW ~

Download now and start crafting! See how civilization progresses with new updates!

● If you like Minecraft ▶ Download

● If you like Terraria ▶ Download

● If you like Doodle God ▶ Download

● If you like A Darkroom ▶ Download

● If you do not like thinking in games ▶ Do not Download

~ CONTACT ~

Visit Us: http://www.dawnofcrafting.com

Like Us: http://www.facebook.com/dawnofcrafting

Follow Us: http://www.twitter.com/dawnofcrafting

Reddit Us: https://www.reddit.com/r/dawnofcrafting

Mail Us: support@dawnofcrafting.com

Message Us In Game: Menu-> Contact-> Message Us

Android Sign Up Form: https://goo.gl/forms/rHufXf0vtP3k1eQD2

Web Sign Up Form: https://goo.gl/forms/rTmaaQhlwZyy9Art1