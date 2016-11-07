Knf Diamond Hunt 5 : Drainage Tunnel Escape is 74th game from knfgame. In previous Level Mike found the Diamond in a Halloween House. Now he got an Message from one of his officer that an strange thing is happening in an Old Drainage Tunnel in city. Mike doubts that the 5th Diamond Could be hidden there and he went to the tunnel in search of the diamond. Now Help Mike to find the Diamond by clicking the objects and solve some puzzles. Good Luck and have some fun playing Free online escape games.

