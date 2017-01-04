Der ultimative Videospiel-Kalender 2017
Wir haben die wichtigsten Termine im Videospielleben 2017 sowie die wichtigsten Veröffentlichungstermine und Ankündigungen gesammelt.
Die wichtigsten Events und Messen 2017
Enthüllung Nintendo Switch (13. Januar)
Launch Nintendo Switch (März)
E3 2017 (13. bis 15. Juni)
Gamescom 2017 (22. bis 26 August)
Tokyo Game Show 2017 (September)
Playstation Experience (Dezember)
Launch Xbox Scorpio (Termin unbekannt)
Geplante Veröffentlichungen für Januar
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone (PS4) - 10. Januar
Night in the Woods (PS4, PC, Mac, Linux) - 10. Januar
Road Redemption (PS4, Xbox One) - 15. Januar
2064: Read Only Memories (PS4) - 17. Januar
Gravity Rush 2 (PS4) - 20. Januar
Urban Empire (PC) - 20. Januar
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (3DS) - 20. Januar
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue (PS4) - 24. Januar
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 24. Januar
Tales of Berseria (PS4, PC) - 24. Januar
Yakuza 0 (PS4) - 24. Januar
Disgaea 2 (PC) - 30. Januar
Double Dragon IV (PS4, PC) - 30. Januar
Constructor HD (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 31. Januar
Hitman: The Complete First Season (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 31. Januar
Digimon World: Next Order (PS4) - 31. Januar
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - Januar
The Flame in the Flood - (PS4, Xbox One) - Januar
Geplante Veröffentlichungen für Februar
Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World (3DS) - 3. Februar
Touhou Genso Wanderer (PS4, Vita) - 7. Februar
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (PC) - 7. Februar
Nioh (PS4) - 9. Februar
For Honor (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 14. Februar
Sniper Elite 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 14. Februar
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk (PS4, PC, Vita) - 21. Februar
Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One, PC) - 21. Februar
Lego Worlds (Xbox One, PS4, PC) - 24. Februar
Horizon: Zero Dawn (PS4) - 28. Februar
Torment: Tides of Numenera (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 28. Februar
Ys Origin (PS4, Vita) - 31. Februar
Geplante Veröffentlichungen für März
Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 7. März
Nier: Automata (PS4) - 7. März
Birthdays: The Beginning (PS4, PC) - 7. März
Danganronpa 1•2 Reload (PS4) - 14. März
Star Trek: Bridge Crew VR (PSVR, Rift, Vive) - 4. März
Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One) - 24. März
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (PS4) - 28. März
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix (PS4) - 28. März
MLB 17: The Show (PS4) - 28. März
Geplante Veröffentlichungen für April
Persona 5 (PS4, PS3) - 4. April
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 4. April
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 7. April
Yooka-Laylee (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 11. April
The Silver Case: Remastered (PS4) - 18. April
Dragon Quest Heroes II (PS4) - 25. April
Geplante Veröffentlichungen bis Juni
BattleTech (PC)
Caligula (PS Vita)
Dragon Quest XI (PS4, 3DS)
Expeditions Vikings (PC)
Finding Paradise (PC)
Get Even (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Injustice 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Lego City Undercover (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Little Nightmares (PS4, Xbox One)
Mario Sports Superstars (3DS)
Mass Effect Andromeda (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Outlast 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Prey (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Sea of Thieves (Xbox One, PC)
Sonic Mania (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Strafe (PC)
Sudden Strike (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Tacoma (Xbox One, PC)
Tekken 7 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Church in the Darkness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Geplante Veröffentlichungen bis Ende 2017
Ace Combat 7 (PS4)
Agents of Mayhem (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Call of Cthulhu (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Conan Exiles (Xbox One, PC)
Crackdown 3 (Xbox One, PC)
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4)
Divinity: Original Sin 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)
Full Throttle: Remastered (PS4, PS Vita)
Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)
Guardians of the Galaxy - Telltale (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Hand of Fate 2 (PS4, PC)
Lords of the Fallen 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Metal Gear Survive (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Nier: Automata (PS4, PC)
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PS4)
Parappa the Rapper Remastered (PS4)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
Scalebound (Xbox One, PC)
Star Citizen (PC)
State of Decay 2 (Xbox One, PC)
Syberia 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Escapists 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U, Nintendo Switch)
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4)
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Vampyr (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (PC)
Wipeout Omega Collection (PS4)
Das wird 2017, 2018 oder auch erst 2019 erwartet
Neues Assassin's Creed
Beyond Good & Evil 2
Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Days Gone (PS4)
Death Stranding (PS4, PC)
Detroit: Become Human (PS4)
Dreams (PS4)
Earthworm Jim 4 (A Anunciar)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4, PC)
God of War (PS4, PC)
Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One)
Knack 2 (PS4)
Resident Evil 2 Remake (A anunciar)
Serious Sam 4 (A anunciar)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Tekken X Street Fighter (PS4, Xbox One)
Wasteland 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Wild (PS4)