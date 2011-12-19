Sortieren: / / / / User TV/

Livestream Replay - Diablo III's Anniversary Patch Diablo celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, so Sam took a look at the Diablo III anniversary event in all its pixelated glory.

Prominence Poker - Zwei Stunden Gameplay Livestream-Wiederholung (deutschsprachig) Prominence Poker - Zwei Stunden Gameplay Livestream-Wiederholung (deutschsprachig)

Gravity Rush 2: PS4-Gameplay Wir sind in Jirga Para Lhao unterwegs, um mit Kat in Gravity Rush 2 ein paar Quests zu erledigen. Hier gehen wir die Nebenmission "Ich habe ein Rendevouz mit dir" an.

Livestream Replay - Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Reinforce After balancing issues meant it was taken out of Infinite Warfare, the game mode Reinforce is back, and Sam took it for a spin.

Livestream Replay - Paladins: Champions of the Realm (PS4) Sam took to the studio to play two hours of the Paladins beta on PS4.

Quick Look - MSI Z270 Gaming Motherboard Dóri takes a closer look at the new specialist gaming motherboard from MSI, the Z270.

PS Plus Titles - livestream Replay Sophia played the new PS Plus games for January.

The Division: Survival - Livestream Replay Phillip played the new Survival DLC for The Division for 2 hours.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Livestream Replay Bengt tackles the full first episode of the new season of The Walking Dead and dips his toe into the second episode.

Final Fantasy XV - Livestream Replay Andreas, our resident expert on the series, is back in the studio to server us another round of the game

Quick Look - MSI GT72VR 7RE In this Quick Look video Magnus takes a look at a new gaming laptop from MSI, one that holds some serious firepower.

Games to Look For 2017 - PlayStation 4 Edition 2017 is shaping up to be a very good year if you own a PS4. Here's some of the highlights that we expect to land in the coming months.

Games to Look For 2017 - Xbox One Edition We talk you through the biggest games landing on Xbox One in 2017.

Games to Look For 2017 - PC Edition In no particular order, we've picked out some of the biggest and best-looking games heading to PC (many of which require Windows 10) in the coming year.

Games to Look For - January 2017 While it's normally a quiet month, there's still a few games to look forward to in January.

GRTV's Game of the Year 2016 Editors from across the Gamereactor Network have cast their votes, and now it's time to reveal GRTV's favourite game of 2016.

Livestream Replay - GTA V Online We took on the Festive Surprise content for Grand Theft Auto V Online.

GOTY Top 5 - Ricardo Esteves Gamereactor Portugal's Ricardo is here to explain his choices for the top 5 games of 2016.