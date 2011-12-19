Gravity Rush 2
Gravity Rush 2 die konsequente Fortsetzung eines der schönsten PS Vita-Actionspiele. Doch was taugt Kats neuestes Abenteuer? Stefan hat sich das genauer angeschaut.
Tales of Berseria
Wir haben kurz vor der Veröffentlichung einen finalen Blick auf das große Rollenspiel von Bandai Namco geworfen.
Batman: The Telltale Series - Staffel 1
Wir haben die gesamte erste Staffel von Batman: The Telltale Series gespielt - das abschließende Urteil dürfte den Dunklen Ritter nicht erfreuen...
Die schönsten Roguelike aller Zeiten
Permadeath und prozedural generierte Level sind Features, die ein Roguelike kennzeichnen. Wir stellen die neun schönsten Spiele des Genres vor.
Der ultimative Videospiel-Kalender 2017
Wir haben die wichtigsten Termine im Videospielleben 2017 sowie die wichtigsten Veröffentlichungstermine und Ankündigungen gesammelt.
Lieblinge 2016 - das Spiel des Jahres
Wir haben in so einigen Kategorien die Spiele des Jahres gewählt. Heute wurde endlich auch unser hochoffizieller Liebling des Jahres 2016 gewählt.
Livestream Replay - Diablo III's Anniversary Patch
Diablo celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, so Sam took a look at the Diablo III anniversary event in all its pixelated glory.
Prominence Poker - Zwei Stunden Gameplay Livestream-Wiederholung (deutschsprachig)
Gravity Rush 2: PS4-Gameplay
Wir sind in Jirga Para Lhao unterwegs, um mit Kat in Gravity Rush 2 ein paar Quests zu erledigen. Hier gehen wir die Nebenmission "Ich habe ein Rendevouz mit dir" an.
Livestream Replay - Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Reinforce
After balancing issues meant it was taken out of Infinite Warfare, the game mode Reinforce is back, and Sam took it for a spin.
Livestream Replay - Paladins: Champions of the Realm (PS4)
Sam took to the studio to play two hours of the Paladins beta on PS4.
Quick Look - MSI Z270 Gaming Motherboard
Dóri takes a closer look at the new specialist gaming motherboard from MSI, the Z270.
PS Plus Titles - livestream Replay
Sophia played the new PS Plus games for January.
Silence - Zwei Stunden Gameplay (Livestream-Wiederholung - deutsch)
The Division: Survival - Livestream Replay
Phillip played the new Survival DLC for The Division for 2 hours.
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Livestream Replay
Bengt tackles the full first episode of the new season of The Walking Dead and dips his toe into the second episode.
Final Fantasy XV - Livestream Replay
Andreas, our resident expert on the series, is back in the studio to server us another round of the game
Quick Look - MSI GT72VR 7RE
In this Quick Look video Magnus takes a look at a new gaming laptop from MSI, one that holds some serious firepower.
Games to Look For 2017 - PlayStation 4 Edition
2017 is shaping up to be a very good year if you own a PS4. Here's some of the highlights that we expect to land in the coming months.
Games to Look For 2017 - Xbox One Edition
We talk you through the biggest games landing on Xbox One in 2017.
Games to Look For 2017 - PC Edition
In no particular order, we've picked out some of the biggest and best-looking games heading to PC (many of which require Windows 10) in the coming year.
Games to Look For - January 2017
While it's normally a quiet month, there's still a few games to look forward to in January.
GRTV's Game of the Year 2016
Editors from across the Gamereactor Network have cast their votes, and now it's time to reveal GRTV's favourite game of 2016.
Livestream Replay - GTA V Online
We took on the Festive Surprise content for Grand Theft Auto V Online.
GOTY Top 5 - Ricardo Esteves
Gamereactor Portugal's Ricardo is here to explain his choices for the top 5 games of 2016.
GOTY Top 5 - Christian Gaca
Gamereactor Germany's Christian Gaca gives us his top 5 games of the past year.
Microsoft entfernt Scalebound-Trailer
0 MS sollte sich vielleicht mal weniger auf Hardware/OS konz ...
Scalebound für Xbox One und PC am Ende
0 Das ist aber schade. Sah doch nach einem sehr interessanten ...
Frank O'Connor: Xbox Scorpio bietet mehr Substanz als erwartet
0 Bitte Bin aber auch froh das ich nicht allein mit meiner ...
Reality-Show lässt Internet-Trolle Gamer-Girls anzählen
0 Die nächste Frage, ob die blind sind, heutzutage schaut man ...
Nikkei: Nintendo Switch kostet zum Start rund 200 Euro
0 Ich auch! ...
Kein Season Pass für Mass Effect: Andromeda
0 Ich find es gut. Kann das Wort Seaosonpass nicht mehr hören. ...
Acer verkauft Gaming-Laptop Predator 21 X ab 9999 Euro
0 und der Akku hält vermutlich 15 Minuten aussen: mein Gamin ...
»Hardcore Multigaming Community«[Ü30]
Wir suchen noch,allen ein schönes Wochenende ;) MfG ...
Browsergame-Anbieter
Ja, jede Menge. Aber die sind inzwischen so bekannt, die b ...
Mario Maker - Back to Brooklyn
Thanks! ...
Officiel: kaufen, verkaufen, tauschen
Verkaufe The Division bei Interesse Bescheid sagen ...
End of Nations - Gut/Schlecht?
Ganz klar. SCHLECHT!!!! ...
CS GO wird untergehen
CSGO wird nicht untergehen. Es wird niemals untergehen. Egal ...
Welches Videospiel selbst machen...
Einen Shooter wie Nemesis (gradius) im 3d Gewand mit Wechse ...
Diamond Hunt 5 Drainage Tunnel Escape
Knf Diamond Hunt 5 : Drainage Tunnel Escape is 74th game fro ...
Letzte Woche für Shenmue 3
Mit der Ankündigung von Shenmue 3 hat Sony auf der E3 neben ...
Wirkung von Medien auf den Betrachter
Gerne werden nach Amokläufen bei denen Zusammenhänge zwische ...
Warum wir nichts über dieses polnische Gewaltspiel schreiben
Ein paar kurze Worte zu diesem polnischen Gewaltspiel, das e ...
Ps3
Ich zocke auf hannesharnisch32 : gta,saintsrow,Dead space,de ...
ESL and Movistar announce partnership
Kerry-Lee Copsey - 2017-01-11 18:24
Reunited answer questions about closure on Reddit
Sam Bishop - 2017-01-11 14:45
Misfits and Miami Heat are now partners
Sam Bishop - 2017-01-11 15:06
Kleiner HDR-Guide für volles 4K-Vergnügen mit PS4 Pro
Hier ist ein kleiner HDR-Guide für volles 4K-Vergnügen mit PS4 Pro - nur so für den Fall, dass ihr nicht ganz zufrieden seit bzw. den Unterschied nicht so recht seht. Und das kann daran...
Heute extrem populär
1. FIFA 17
- Xbox One
- Xbox 360
- PS4
- PS3
- PC
- Sport
- 29. 2016
- Electronic Arts
un ich wünsche jetzt allen ein frohes neues Jahr!
ICH WÜNSCHE SCHONMAL ALLEN HIER EINEN GUTEN RUTSCH INS NEUE JAHR!!!
Forza Motorsport 6
Dying Light
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Was spielt ihr so derzeit?
Dying light - The Following hält mich gerade fest wie ein Zombie sein Opfer.:-D
Spectrobes: Jenseits der Portale (7/10)
Dieses Spiel hab ich schon durchgespielt, Macht richtig Spas ...
Pokémon X/Y (7/10)
Es Ist Ein Gutes Spiel Aber die Story Ist Zu Kurz Gewessen U ...
The Last of Us (10/10)
Zuerst muss ich sagen ich bin nach wie vor begeistert von de ...
Batman: Arkham City (9/10)
Arkham has moved... 2 Jahre dauerte es bis der Nachfolger vo ...
Resident Evil 6 (6/10)
Eine der traditions- und einflußreichsten Reihen geht in die ...
Playstation 4 Pro: kaufen oder nicht?
Wir haben die neue und stärkere PS4 intensiv unter die Lupe genommen und klären die Frage, wer die neue Konsole braucht und wer womöglich nicht.
Watch Dogs 2 - Livestream-Wiederholung (deutschsprachig - Christian Gaca)
Watch Dogs 2 - Livestream-Wiederholung - Zwei Stunden Gameplay PS4 (deutschsprachig - Christian Gaca)