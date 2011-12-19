GR STREAMING
GR Deutschland Live - Prominence Poker
Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush 2 die konsequente Fortsetzung eines der schönsten PS Vita-Actionspiele. Doch was taugt Kats neuestes Abenteuer? Stefan hat sich das genauer angeschaut.

Tales of Berseria

Tales of Berseria

Wir haben kurz vor der Veröffentlichung einen finalen Blick auf das große Rollenspiel von Bandai Namco geworfen.

Gravity Rush 2: PS4-Gameplay

Gravity Rush 2: PS4-Gameplay

Wir sind in Jirga Para Lhao unterwegs, um mit Kat in Gravity Rush 2 ein paar Quests zu erledigen. Hier gehen wir die Nebenmission "Ich habe ein Rendevouz mit dir" an.

0
Quick Look - MSI GT72VR 7RE

Quick Look - MSI GT72VR 7RE

In this Quick Look video Magnus takes a look at a new gaming laptop from MSI, one that holds some serious firepower.

0
Games to Look For 2017 - PC Edition

Games to Look For 2017 - PC Edition

In no particular order, we've picked out some of the biggest and best-looking games heading to PC (many of which require Windows 10) in the coming year.

0
GRTV's Game of the Year 2016

GRTV's Game of the Year 2016

Editors from across the Gamereactor Network have cast their votes, and now it's time to reveal GRTV's favourite game of 2016.

  FIFA 17
    FIFA 17

    Wertung 9/10
    Xbox One
    Xbox 360
    PS4
    PS3
    PC
    Sport
    29. 2016
    Electronic Arts

  Wertung 9/10

    The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

    Multiplattform  |  Rollenspiel  |  19. 2015
  Wertung 9/10

    Forza Horizon 3

    PC/Xbox One  |  Rennspiel  |  27. 2016
  Wertung 8/10

    Final Fantasy XV

    PS4/Xbox One  |  Rollenspiel  |  Erhältlich
  Wertung 9/10

    Pokémon Sonne/Mond

    Nintendo 3DS  |  Rollenspiel  |  23. 2016
  Wertung 9/10

    Overwatch

    Multiplattform  |  Action  |  24. 2016
  Wertung 7/10

    Super Mario Run

    Apple/iOS  |  Jump'n'Run  |  15. 2016

  For Honor

    Multiplattform  |  Action  |  14. 2017
  Wertung 9/10

    Pro Evolution Soccer 2017

    Multiplattform  |  Sport  |  15. 2016
  Wertung 9/10

    Battlefield 1

    Multiplattform  |  Action  |  21. 2016

  Gravity Rush 2

    Gravity Rush 2

    Wertung 8/10
    PS4
    Adventure
    18. 2017
    Sony Interactive Entertainment

  Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

    Multiplattform  |  Horror  |  24. 2017

  Yakuza 0

    PS3/PS4  |  Action  |  24. 2017

  Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue

    PS4  |  Rollenspiel  |  24. 2017

  The Wardrobe

    PC  |  Adventure/Puzzle  |  26. 2017

  Tales of Berseria

    PC/PS4  |  Rollenspiel  |  27. 2017

  Digimon World: Next Order

    PS Vita/PS4  |  Rollenspiel  |  27. 2017

  Double Dragon 4

    PC/PS4  |  Action/Kampfspiel  |  29. 2017

  Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island

    Multiplattform  |  Jump'n'Run  |  2017

  Racing Apex

    Multiplattform  |  Rennspiel  |  2017
spekulatius:

un ich wünsche jetzt allen ein frohes neues Jahr!

DocBotox:

ICH WÜNSCHE SCHONMAL ALLEN HIER EINEN GUTEN RUTSCH INS NEUE JAHR!!!

DocBotox:

Dying light - The Following hält mich gerade fest wie ein Zombie sein Opfer.:-D

More wikis

Random GTA bloopers

Random GTA bloopers
Tank down

Tank down
Junk mortars to the people

Junk mortars to the people

Genji Rage

Genji Rage
Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1
Steep - Never tell me the odds

Steep - Never tell me the odds
Preparing Tomorrows Stream

Preparing Tomorrows Stream
Alpine Ride, Planet Coaster

Alpine Ride, Planet Coaster
Just Cause 3 under map

Just Cause 3 under map
Tre idioter spelar: Sven co-op

Tre idioter spelar: Sven co-op
Heroes of The Storm Ranked Team League 5vs1 Chogall Solos Core! Med reaktioner!

Heroes of The Storm Ranked Team League 5vs1 Chogall Solos Core! Med reaktioner!
SIMPLY GEARS (GORE ALERT)

SIMPLY GEARS (GORE ALERT)
Jump the Shark

Jump the Shark
Rocket League

Rocket League
Getting a legendary

Getting a legendary
Playstation 4 Pro: kaufen oder nicht?

Wir haben die neue und stärkere PS4 intensiv unter die Lupe genommen und klären die Frage, wer die neue Konsole braucht und wer womöglich nicht.

Top 7 - Xmas Moments

Top 7 - Xmas Moments
We met Gio Corsi outside PSX

We met Gio Corsi outside PSX
First fresh impressions after The Game Award show

First fresh impressions after The Game Award show
The Game Awards - Gamereactor arrives at TGA 2016

The Game Awards - Gamereactor arrives at TGA 2016
PlayStation Experience - Gamereactor arrives at PSX 2016

PlayStation Experience - Gamereactor arrives at PSX 2016
We are on our way to Playstation Experience!

We are on our way to Playstation Experience!
The ultimate InfiniteWarfare Supply Drop

The ultimate InfiniteWarfare Supply Drop
World of Final Fantasy - Competition Teaser And Unboxing

World of Final Fantasy - Competition Teaser And Unboxing
The mood at the Hearthstone tavern

The mood at the Hearthstone tavern
Overwatch Trophy

Overwatch Trophy
Unboxing BlizzCon goodie bag

Unboxing BlizzCon goodie bag
Wild light show at the BlizzCon Keynote

Wild light show at the BlizzCon Keynote
Getting ready for the BlizzCon Keynote

Getting ready for the BlizzCon Keynote
Outside Blizzcon

Outside Blizzcon
Forza Horizon 3 - Competition Video

Forza Horizon 3 - Competition Video
Gears of War 4 - Xbox One S Limited Edition 2TB Bundle - Special Startup Boot Sound

Gears of War 4 - Xbox One S Limited Edition 2TB Bundle - Special Startup Boot Sound