Sortieren: Aktuellste / Frische Trailer / Populärste / Heiß diskutiert / User TV/

Livestream Replay - Diablo III's Anniversary Patch am 11. Januar 2017 um 12 Uhr Diablo celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, so Sam took a look at the Diablo III anniversary event in all its pixelated glory.

Prominence Poker - Zwei Stunden Gameplay Livestream-Wiederholung (deutschsprachig) am 10. Januar 2017 um 12 Uhr Prominence Poker - Zwei Stunden Gameplay Livestream-Wiederholung (deutschsprachig)

Gravity Rush 2: PS4-Gameplay am 10. Januar 2017 um 09 Uhr Wir sind in Jirga Para Lhao unterwegs, um mit Kat in Gravity Rush 2 ein paar Quests zu erledigen. Hier gehen wir die Nebenmission "Ich habe ein Rendevouz mit dir" an.

Livestream Replay - Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Reinforce am 9. Januar 2017 um 21 Uhr After balancing issues meant it was taken out of Infinite Warfare, the game mode Reinforce is back, and Sam took it for a spin.

Livestream Replay - Paladins: Champions of the Realm (PS4) am 9. Januar 2017 um 14 Uhr Sam took to the studio to play two hours of the Paladins beta on PS4.

Quick Look - MSI Z270 Gaming Motherboard am 9. Januar 2017 um 12 Uhr Dóri takes a closer look at the new specialist gaming motherboard from MSI, the Z270.

PS Plus Titles - livestream Replay am 5. Januar 2017 um 22 Uhr Sophia played the new PS Plus games for January.

Silence - Zwei Stunden Gameplay (Livestream-Wiederholung - deutsch) am 5. Januar 2017 um 13 Uhr Silence - Zwei Stunden Gameplay (Livestream-Wiederholung - deutsch)

The Division: Survival - Livestream Replay am 4. Januar 2017 um 19 Uhr Phillip played the new Survival DLC for The Division for 2 hours.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Livestream Replay am 3. Januar 2017 um 22 Uhr Bengt tackles the full first episode of the new season of The Walking Dead and dips his toe into the second episode.

Final Fantasy XV - Livestream Replay am 3. Januar 2017 um 19 Uhr Andreas, our resident expert on the series, is back in the studio to server us another round of the game

Quick Look - MSI GT72VR 7RE am 3. Januar 2017 um 19 Uhr In this Quick Look video Magnus takes a look at a new gaming laptop from MSI, one that holds some serious firepower.

Games to Look For 2017 - PlayStation 4 Edition am 3. Januar 2017 um 16 Uhr 2017 is shaping up to be a very good year if you own a PS4. Here's some of the highlights that we expect to land in the coming months.

Games to Look For 2017 - Xbox One Edition am 3. Januar 2017 um 16 Uhr We talk you through the biggest games landing on Xbox One in 2017.

Games to Look For 2017 - PC Edition am 3. Januar 2017 um 16 Uhr In no particular order, we've picked out some of the biggest and best-looking games heading to PC (many of which require Windows 10) in the coming year.

Games to Look For - January 2017 am 3. Januar 2017 um 16 Uhr While it's normally a quiet month, there's still a few games to look forward to in January.

GRTV's Game of the Year 2016 am 31. Dezember 2016 um 13 Uhr Editors from across the Gamereactor Network have cast their votes, and now it's time to reveal GRTV's favourite game of 2016.

Livestream Replay - GTA V Online am 30. Dezember 2016 um 17 Uhr We took on the Festive Surprise content for Grand Theft Auto V Online.

GOTY Top 5 - Ricardo Esteves am 28. Dezember 2016 um 23 Uhr Gamereactor Portugal's Ricardo is here to explain his choices for the top 5 games of 2016.